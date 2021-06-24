press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of Thursday night events taking place in Downtown Sun Prairie:

• June 24 Sing-a-Long in Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square, Sun Prairie

o Two Birds duo Marta Hansen, owner of The Piano Gal Shop, and Clarisse, will provide musical entertainment during the annual Sing-a-Long with a selection of classics from Disney, Pixar, and other animated favorites. Lyric sheets will be available. Audience participation is encouraged, as well as costumes.

o Funny Faces Family Entertainment will be on-hand with balloon sculpting.

o Stop by the Explore Children’s Museum pop-up table to say hi!