ONLINE: Stress and Anxiety in Kids and Families

× Expand courtesy Terri Sorg Wisconsin Dells author Terri Sorg.

media release: Ever since the world has changed due to the impact of Covid-19, many people, including families and kids of all ages, are feeling anxious.

Terri Sorg a Wisconsin author and retired mental health Registered Nurse has written a series of books for kids and parents about the importance of loving yourself. The newest book in the Heart Fairy' series titled Heart Fairy & Anxiety, will be released this spring. (heartfairy.net).

On May 18, the author will present a program (free to the public) about reducing anxiety in children and their parents. She shares personal experiences around anxiety and information from a clinical perspective as a mental health professional.

This program will take place on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To join, follow this link: Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89404259394?pwd=U1AzcEpad3BaMXhhOThmNi9uU3pZQT09

She will share stress and anxiety statistics such as the following:

National Research Council and Institute of Medicine report. In preventing mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders among young people, it is estimated that 13 –20 percent of children living in the United States (up to 1 out of 5 children) experience a mental disorder in a given year.

CDC: One in 24 children were diagnosed with anxiety in 2011 to 2012, compared to the 2007 estimate of 1 in 28 children. (from the National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH))

Sorg asks, “What makes you feel anxious? We will discuss ways to help you feel calm and relaxed. At the library presentation I’ll talk about ideas for coping with these life issues.”

“The message in my book, Anxiety, is learning to love yourself –especially important when anxiety seems to be taking over your life from a physical and emotional aspect.”

Learning to Love Yourself

Sorg says the underlying message in all her books is that you are loved, no matter what. Your inner Heart Fairy loves you no matter who you are, who you live with or why you think you are not loved. In each book the primary message is that accepting ourselves for who we are is a life-long journey. You can let the loving start early with the Heart Fairy books.”

Her books include Heart Fairy, Heart Fairy and Your Family, Heart Family and Your Feelings. Her newest book –Heart Fairy & Anxiety, will be published in 2021.

She came up with the idea of a Heart Fairy from her own experience of searching for love.

She explains, “Being a caretaker of others during my nursing career helped me feel valuable, but it also led to feeling burned out. While I was spending energy caring for others I wasn’t spending any time on myself. Even though I was looking for ways to improve myself and acquire skills for my career, I didn’t realize I was missing the art of loving myself.”

About the Author

Sorg holds a Bachelor of Science degree from UW- Madison and is a retired Registered Nurse. In her nursing career she worked with troubled teens and the mentally ill. Early on when she learned of the work being done in hospice, she became a volunteer and received training in energy healing. At this time she discovered her niche in nursing-- mental health-- where treatment, she says, is as much an art as it is a science.

"I first worked with cognitively disabled and disfigured people whose families were so traumatized they disowned them. Then, I worked as a mental health nurse with troubled teens, and mentally ill people in the community. I helped them deal with their struggles in life."

Many of us face challenges, especially now as we live through the global pandemic. Sorg points out, “Many people, including children, find happiness is missing in their lives, often because they are anxious.”

Above all, loving yourself is about acceptance, with no judgment of yourself or others.

“With so much tension in the world today, having a strong inner spirit and feeling loved are more important than ever before.”