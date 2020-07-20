https://www.facebook.com/events/394570591503388/

press release: Join us to uplift the July 20 Strike for Black Lives!

The Movement for Black Lives, Service Employees International Union, United Food and Commercial Workers, International Brotherhood of Teamsters, American Federation of Teachers, United Farm Workers, Greenpeace USA, MoveOn, ACLU and dozens of other organizations are collaborating to bring us “a day of reckoning”:

“Across the country, workers will rise up to strike for Black lives. Together, we will withhold our most valuable asset — our labor — in support of dismantling racism and white supremacy to bring about fundamental changes in our society, economy and workplaces.”

We will begin at 4 pm CST, Monday, July 20, at McPike Park in solidarity with workers across the country who will walk out of their jobs for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Monday, calling for an end to police brutality and all capitalist systems that oppress Black people, workers, and the rest of the 99 percent. Cars and bikes are also encouraged to join the mobile caravan.

*Please remember to wear a mask. We will have a few we can provide for those that do not have one*

We will uplift the Strike for Black Lives’ demands to center justice for Black people and workers and for elected officials and corporations to do their part. Additionally, we will highlight movement demands to defund police, invest in Black communities, and free everybody, starting with Black people and especially local political prisoners like Yeshua and Sire who were maliciously targeted for arrest because of their political activity.

We understand that all of our liberations are bound together and that a fight for workers is a fight for Black Lives and a fight for all people. Join us in celebrating our interconnectedness and acting in accountability to Black leadership to demand a better Madison and a better world.

For more information about the Strike for Black Lives: https://j20strikeforblacklives.org/

Co-sponsors:

Women's International League for Peace & Justice- Madison

Families for Justice Dane Co

Democratic Socialist of America - Madison

Neon Guard Madison