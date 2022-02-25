ONLINE: Strings to Roam

media release: The Something To Do Music Series, Live@StillGood's: A winter online music series filmed at Stillgood’s, located at 1521 Williamson St. However, the only audience will be online, streaming on Facebook.

Bored during this endless pandemic & yearning for something new and fresh, a trio of local music acts are hosting an online music series filmed inside a used clothing store. They are doing this series to get you through some cold months, all streaming for free from Stillgood’s clothing store on Madison’s fashionable and funky near East side.

Friday, February 25 Strings To Roam: https://facebook.com/events/s/ strings-to-roam-online- concert/1968966809930628/

Strings To Roam is a five-piece bluegrass band playing originals and covers in a broad bluegrass range. Blues, Irish, old time, and classical music are influences too. Together just a few years, new members debut this February. The group played big right out of the gate - having first performed at the Barrymore Theater as part of the annual United Way Bluegrass Benefit in 2020. They're 2nd show at the bluegrass festival is on February 20, 2022 just before they head into Stillgoods. Catch 'em live at the Barrymore or live in this web series, or both!

https://www.facebook.com/stringstoroam/

Saturday, March 26 Ad Hoc String Band

8pm