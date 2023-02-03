Strings to Roam
Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
A five-piece string band on stage.
media release: Strings to Roam are no strangers to the Madison roots music scene. With individual backgrounds steeped in bluegrass, old-time, Cajun, Irish and blues music, Strings to Roam collectively puts their own twist on traditional and original tunes with multi-part vocal harmonies and tight instrumental arrangements. Free.
