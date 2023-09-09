media release: The popular Strollin’ Middleton Jazz Festival returns with a day of live music and art for all ages. Last year, the event was pushed into October due to construction on the new Stone Horse Green, but now the festival is getting back to the earlier date and warmer weather. The celebration will kick off with hands-on art activities, ice cream social, and dancing on the green beginning at 2pm, followed by the Strollin’ jazz crawl throughout the evening in venues around downtown Middleton. A full schedule of bands and announcement of the festival headliner will be announced later. Free admission.