Strong Women Strong Coffee

press release: Fueled by entrepreneurs, this FREE seminar will feature a live interview with a strong woman who has achieved success in business or entrepreneurship. The audience will hear her story of success and feel a connection with other strong women on their own journeys, finding inspiration along the way. All are welcome. Join us to connect with other entrepreneurs and get inspired!

About Our Speaker...

Kathy Blumenfeld

secretary-designee, state of Wisconsin, Department of Administration.

A proven leader in both the private and public sectors, Kathy Blumenfeld has helped organizations innovate and excel for more than three decades. She began her career as a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After a successful career in the financial service industry, she was appointed Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions. Additionally, Kathy has served as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Public Administration since January 2022. In the midst of all of her proactive work, she has managed to become an author of three books.

QUESTIONS?

Call 608-204-8901

﻿Email info@wwbic.com