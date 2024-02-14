Strong Women Strong Coffee

media release: Fueled by entrepreneurs, this FREE networking event is for people who are focused on growing their business, expanding their business networks, and getting fresh ideas for their business.

Camille Carter is the president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, entrepreneur, and was recently recognized as Best of Madison Business for 2024. Hear more about her entrepreneurship story and the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce this Wednesday from 8-9:30am. Coffee and treats will be provided!

There is no cost, ﻿but pre-registration is required.

QUESTIONS?

414-395-4546 or email bwelch@wwbic.com