Strong Women Strong Coffee
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 103, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Strong Women Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine and passion, this morning networking event is for women who are focused on achieving something fresh and new for their business and themselves. Each event features a local strong woman and her story!
Info
Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation 2300 S. Park St., Suite 103, Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map
Careers & Business
Food & Drink