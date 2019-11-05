press release: The next Strong Women, Strong Coffee event on November 5 at WISC-TVW broadcast station.

WBBIC is excited to have Jessa Jeremiah, on-air personality and manager with the TVW station, as our speaker. She is well known in the market as the TV host for Wisconsin Women and has also hosted other shows including Girl Talk.

Also, WWBIC is starting a new tradition of giving back to the community at each Strong Women Strong Coffee event. This month we are working with The Demeter Foundation to collect socks for ‘Welcome Home Kits’ for formerly incarcerated women. Feel free to bring a pair of new socks to event or to our office (optional, of course).

Hope you’ll be able to join us! There’s no charge for this fun networking morning. Here’s the link to register.