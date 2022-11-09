Strong Women Strong Coffee

press release: About Our Speaker... KATHERINE SIMDON, artist & owner, Overt Space

﻿Katherine Simdon (a current loan client) is an artist and owner of Overt Space, a gallery and gift store located in Stoughton. Katherine is an entrepreneur by nature. She has successfully started three different businesses and sold one. While she is passionate about her small business, she is also just as passionate about her art. She attended Rocky Mountain School of Photography, since then she has experimented with a variety of mediums from sculpture to paint.

Fueled by caffeine & passion, this FREE online webinar will feature a live interview with a strong woman who has achieved success in business or entrepreneurship. The audience will hear her story of success and feel a connection with other strong women on their own journeys, finding inspiration along the way.

The cost is free, but pre-registration is required. A link will be provided after registration.