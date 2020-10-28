ONLINE: Strong Women Strong Coffee

press release: Strong Women, Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine & passion, this free online webinar will feature a live interview with a strong woman who has achieved success in business or entrepreneurship. The audience will hear her story of success and feel a connection with other strong women on their own journeys, finding inspiration along the way.

Oct. 28: Speaker: Lisa Mensah, president and CEO of Opportunity Finance Network