ONLINE: Strong Women Strong Coffee

RSVP

press release: Strong Women, Strong Coffee encourages business professionals and entrepreneurs to build meaningful connections. Fueled by caffeine & passion, this free online webinar will feature a live interview with a strong woman who has achieved success in business or entrepreneurship.  The audience will hear her story of success and feel a connection with other strong women on their own journeys, finding inspiration along the way.

Oct. 28: Speaker: Lisa Mensah, president and CEO of Opportunity Finance Network

Info

Careers & Business
608-257-5450
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Strong Women Strong Coffee - 2020-10-28 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Strong Women Strong Coffee - 2020-10-28 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Strong Women Strong Coffee - 2020-10-28 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Strong Women Strong Coffee - 2020-10-28 08:00:00 ical