ONLINE: The Struggle Against Oppression: To fight Oppression is to fight Capitalism

press release: For Marxists, the fight against oppression goes hand in hand with the class struggle. While we recognise that different groups in society suffer different forms of oppression, we affirm that this oppression is rooted in the class system itself. Racism, sexism, homophobia and transphobia are deeply ingrained in capitalist society. Therefore, the only way to fight against oppression is to unite the workers of all nations, races, genders and sexualities along class lines. This is the only way we can fight oppression on a global scale and to finally end oppression and exploitation in the capitalistic society. Join us for a discussion on Marxism and the fight against oppression.