press release: November 9: We have a wonderful double feature at FIVE NIGHTCLUB this Saturday night. First at 8pm is "Stuck in Transit" A talented cast of all Trans humans will raise money for Basil Cedrasun. A Non-Binary human who has recent had chest surgery. All the tickets sales and Tips will go to help with their recovery costs. Our goal will be $2,500. The show will be host by MX. FIVE Nigthclub Mercury Stardust, with performances from PonyBoy, Lola Lue, Miss Elegance, Cass Marie Domino, Tulsi Sol .

Later that night at 10pm stay for the House of Topz Presents: All the King's Men. This star studded cast is here to show you what Drag Kings are made of! Produced and hosted by ZZ Topz (Mr. Five Nightclub) and Daddy Don't Give a Damn (Mr. Madison Pride) with performances from Ty Torres (Minneaplois, MN) and Justin Case (Marquette, MI), and local favorites Anthony Savage and Cash Johnson.

Both shows have only a $5 cover at the Show.