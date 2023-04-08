$15 ($10 adv.).

media release: Stuck On Blue is the musical partnership between Kelvin Kaspar, Jake Crowe, and Mike Malone. The trio, formed by accident in 2015, began after working together in various groups for nearly a decade. Their friendship and mutual respect for original music led each of them to contribute original works, while collectively crafting songs into something new and special to this new group.

In 2016, they recorded and released their debut album, Direct From The Source, which was recorded live at The Source Public House in Menasha. Since then, Stuck On Blue has been featured in various concert series across the state, but still maintain a regular schedule of performing at plenty of settings in the Fox Valley. In 2022, they began work on a new album, with anticipation of releasing in the Fall.

For fans of Pat Metheny, Bill Frisell, and John Scofield, the timbre of Stuck On Blue is familiar, but the group also brings a unique voice and interpretation of any song, whether it's original compisitions, timeless jazz standards, or an instrumental twist of a pop song.