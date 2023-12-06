media release: The journey of repaying student loans can be challenging, and we understand the struggles many borrowers face. That’s why we’re excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration between the Urban League of Greater Madison and Savi to revolutionize the student loan repayment experience.

We invite you to join us virtually for a free, live, and interactive Student Loan Forgiveness Workshop on Wednesday, December 6, at 5:30 PM!

Agenda:

Understanding Your Best Repayment and Forgiveness Options

Managing Your Monthly Student Loan Payments

Gaining Insights on Effective Strategies to Optimize Your Monthly Payments.

Discover how Savi’s tools and resources can empower you to achieve the best possible outcome in your student loan journey.

Why Attend?

Expert Guidance: Engage with seasoned student loan experts, providing tailored insights based on your unique circumstances.

Interactive Q&A Session: Get immediate answers to your pressing questions from our panel of experts.

Recorded Session: Can’t make it on December 6? No worries, register and you’ll receive the recording to watch at your convenience.

We encourage you to share this opportunity with anyone who has student loans. Remember, registration ensures access to the recording, even if you can’t join us live.

RSVP and take control of your journey. We look forward to helping you achieve a brighter financial future on Wednesday, December 6th!