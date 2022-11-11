Studs Grand Opening

media release: Combining a fun and playful brand experience with expert, personalized piercings for ages 13+, Studs is reimagining the antiquated ear piercing experience for new generations. Now this month, Studs is thrilled to be opening their new store at 629 State Street, bringing their cool ear piercing experience to Wisconsin’s Downtown Madison buzzy shopping district.

Wisconsin marks Studs’ 16th store location to open since the company launched in 2019, and will be located on the historic State Street flanked with neighboring businesses including Starbucks, Target, Chipotle, Pure Green and more. Located adjacent to the University of Wisconsin, Studs new location is sure to be a hit with students - offering 10% off year round with a valid student ID.

To celebrate the opening, Studs has partnered with Madison-based Second Harvest Food Bank, donating $5,000 ($10 = 25 meals meaning this $5k donation could provide 12,500 meals this Holiday season). Second Harvest’s goal is to end hunger in southwestern Wisconsin, distributing over 20 million pounds of food every year.