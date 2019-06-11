press release: The Promega Summer Art Showcase presents ‘Studying History, Designing the Future’, featuring works inspired by the Helen Louise Allen Textile Collection in the School of Human Ecology at UW-Madison. Originating in the study collection that Helen Louise Allen, Professor of Weaving from 1927 to 1968, amassed to teach her students about textile techniques and the global cultures that practiced them, this collection has grown to over 13,000 pieces and continues to support the curriculum across numerous disciplines. This group exhibit will demonstrate the ways that this unique resource serves as a point of inspiration for a broad range of student endeavors, and will include students' creative responses to designs and techniques found in the Textile Collection.

Exhibit Open to the Public: June 11 - September 1, 2019

Opening Reception & Symposium: Tuesday June 11, 2019

Symposium 3:30 pm | Reception 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm