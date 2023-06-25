media release: Forward Madison FC and Gorilla Movers have partnered to put on Stuff the Truck, an event focused on promoting athletic wellness for Madison youth in need.

The free Stuff the Truck event on Sunday, June 25 will begin at 10am CT, where participants will be able to watch an FMFC practice at Breese Stevens Field and then get pictures and autographs from Forward Madison players immediately after. All participants will then be invited onto the field to build out athletic packs for Madison non-profit organizations that serve youth in the Dane County area. The packs will include non-perishable snacks, water bottles, sunscreen, FMFC swag, and more!

This event is open to all, no registration is required. Stay tuned for further information and updates regarding this event via Forward Madison’s social media pages.

“We’re super excited about this new event with Gorilla Movers this year,” Forward Madison Community Partnership Manager Kyler Donovan said. “We love collaborating with partners on community initiatives like this. Soccer should be used as an avenue for community support and our partnership with Gorilla Movers really exemplifies that.”

