press release: The 3rd Annual Stuff Your Stockings Merry Makers Market (SYS) will take place on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at The Brink Lounge (701 East Washington Avenue) from 10:30 am until 4 pm. SYS is a unique holiday gift market that features local artists, crafters, and live music. Entry is $2 or FREE with a donation of a non-perishable food item. We are proud to be partnering with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin to help those in need this holiday season. Kids under 12 get in free.

The music begins right at 10:30 with a capella caroling from the The Madison Savoyards, followed by the Girls Rock Camp Alumni Spotlight, husband & wife duo Honey & Brimstone (featuring Rebecca Nebula Stanley), the sounds of Brazil from Samba Novistas, Dave Adler's Holidayoke Sing-along, and closes out with jazz standards from Carolynn Schwartz Black & Cliff Frederiksen.

A coloring table and ornament-making station will be available for kiddos and adults alike. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and if there is a football game to watch, it will be on (with the sound off).

FB event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/111013476482887/

Artists and Makers this year include:

SoulMama’s Stuff

Madisewn

I.S. Kallick Art

Jillyhop Studios

Little Bit Lacey

Repuzzled Studios

Jazzy Jems Jewelry

3Pyogi

Rescue Collars

Spirit & Fire Chairs

Pierceville Arts

The Joy of Being Well

Dragon & Butterfly

Charmed Life

Taco Cat Creations

Midwestern Closet

The Complete Fool

Madre Yerba

Girls Biz Gears

Dish Dish

Leo Ceramics

Wustawauwin Caqansh

Anyur’s Handmade

Sweet Munchies Kitchen

Elvira Pavlova