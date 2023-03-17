media release: Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers STYX—Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars), James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums) and Ricky Phillips (bass), along with the occasional surprise appearance by original bassist Chuck Panozzo--are rested, healthy, and back on the road, but they’ve finally got a new album to promote along the way. Their highly anticipated 17th "masterpiece" new album, CRASH OF THE CROWN , was released June 18, 2021, on the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe, which is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms. Fans can order it here and at Styxworld.com.

Shortly before CRASH OF THE CROWN came out, they released new music on THE SAME STARDUST EP as part of Record Store Day (Saturday, June 12, 2021). Available on blue 180-gram 12-inch vinyl only, featuring two brand-new songs on side one (“The Same Stardust” and “Age of Entropia”), as well as five live performances on side two of some of STYX’s classic hits previously heard during their “STYX Fix” livestreams that have been keeping fans company during the pandemic on their official YouTube page, including “Mr. Roboto,” “Man In The Wilderness,” “Miss America,” “Radio Silence,” and “Renegade.”

They're performing in Wisconsin Dells on Friday, March 17, at the Crystal Grand Music Theatre.