media release: Join us for Saturday Jazz! This month, we welcome the Subterranean Jazz Project.

The Subterranean Jazz Project is a group of friends with a shared love of jazz and the joy of making music together. We are a small combo with a repertoire of jazz standards and perform at a variety of music events through south central Wisconsin.

Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.