Successful Event Planning, Social Media and Communications

press release: Join Dane County Parks staff to learn some social media tips and tricks, how to plan a successful event with parks, and some communications and design tips. Topics covered in this session will include:

How to best communicate with the parks division on projects: event planning from start to finish, approvals needed, programing, background checks and waivers, resources available, etc.

How to make the best use of social media: Facebook and Instagram tips and tricks, how parks can help advertise your event.

Communications: What methods reach the most people, local resources to use for inspiration, etc.

Design tips: basic principles of design, overview of friends resources on web, and a quick overview of a free online design tool called Canva.

Training Series

This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to Dane County Parks Friends Groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Please register in advance for planning purposes. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.