Sukha Somatics Grand Opening

Come and celebrate Sukha Somatics' big move into its new cozy home in the heart of the Atwood Neighborhood. We will have some classes and info sessions for you to enjoy, baby kittens to cuddle, warm tea, and good company.

Schedule:

10-10:30 Animal Therapy Roll + Slow Flow w/ Alisa Andrea

11-11:45 SoulFlow w/ Jordann Mason

12-12:30 Fusion Bellydance w/ Miranda Moon

TBD - meditation + sound bath

TBD - Y12SR + Yoga Therapy Q+A w/ Alisa Andrea

*ALLERGY DISCLAIMER: If you have an animal allergy, you will most likely NOT have any reaction to these baby kittens - they are not old enough to produce the allergen that most people are allergic to.

https://www.facebook.com/events/493023402563076

