Summer Art Sale & Exhibition

press release: Exhibition of graduate student work for sale at UW-Madison. Original artwork, handmade crafts and limited-edition prints on sale to accommodate every budget. More than ten graduate students across various disciplines will be exhibiting work for sale. Meet and support local artists and get to know the great art community right here in the heart of Madison!

3 - 9 PM on Friday, May 31; noon - 4 PM on Saturday, June 1

Backspace Gallery, 111 N. Frances St.