Summer Birding

media release: Birds are out and about! Let's catch a glimpse of these feathered friends as we meander South Trails! A limited number of field guides and binoculars will be available, so please bring your own birding/hiking equipment if you have it. All ages and skill levels are welcome! Meet the MacKenzie naturalists at the South Trails parking lot to begin the guided hike.

The hike will be around 1 mile on maintained trails with minimal incline.