Summer Chamber Music Workshop Faculty Concert

media release: Madison Bach Musicians’ 9th Annual Summer Chamber Music Workshop, July 11-14, 2023, offers a unique opportunity for musicians and vocalists to participate in extensive chamber music playing and singing, as well as large group ensembles. If you don't play an instrument or sing, we invite you to attend our lectures and classes. It is our mission to provide a place where chamber music lovers can come together and work intensely for a week with highly skilled faculty.

This year's faculty concert is at 7:30 pm on July 12. Plus - a masterclass with Marilyn McDonald, 7 pm, July 13 (open to auditors). $20 per event.

As in previous summers, mornings will be spent in intensive ensemble rehearsals and coachings. We have seven wonderful faculty who have experience in coaching musicians at all skill levels. You may prepare to perform at the final concert which is on Friday, or you may request to be in a non-performing group.

For both musicians and for those simply interested in learning, we have a wonderful variety of afternoon classes where you will find ways to expand your knowledge of early music. For musicians, a variety of larger group ensembles will meet in the afternoons.

Topic Classes (meet once or twice during the week)

You are welcome to attend any of the following classes and enjoy them as lectures; you are also welcome to participate by playing, singing, or dancing.

Allegory and Imagery in Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos with Jason Moy

Meet the Fortepiano! with Trevor Stephenson

Domenico Scarlatti and the Harpsichord with Trevor Stephenson

Say What You Mean and Mean What You Say: Articulation as a Tool for Expression in Baroque Music with Lisette Kielson

Applying Primary Sources to Our Playing with Martha Vallon

Vocal Technique with Sarah Brailey

Renaissance Dance Party with Christa Patton

Celestial Harmonies and the Humors with Christa Patton

Guitar Songs from the 17th Century - For Voice and Continuo with Christa Patton

Ensemble/Group Classes (meet every afternoon)

Vocal Ensemble with Sarah Brailey

Advanced String Ensemble with Kangwon Kim (A=440 with baroque bows)

Viola da Gamba Consort with Eric Miller

Recorder Ensemble with Lisette Kielson (A=440)

French Ensemble with Martha Vallon (A=415)

Introduction to Figured Bass with Jason Moy

The workshop is held at Christ Presbyterian Church on Lake Mendota on Madison's near east side and features spacious and temperature-controlled rooms with ample on-site parking. Our workshop is open to voice, all instruments, and all levels of musicians who are 13 and older. Participants will be assigned to an ensemble group, and music will be sent in advance to allow musicians to learn their parts beforehand. The full workshop will include personalized ensemble coaching, special topic classes, larger group ensembles, the Faculty Concert, the Masterclass, community lunches, and a final closing concert for friends and family. If you prefer not to participate in the full workshop, you may register for half days, as a class auditor, for individual large group ensembles, or just for the Masterclass and Faculty Concert.