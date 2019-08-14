RSVP for Summer Containers Walk

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Keep them thriving throughout the season. Designing sun and shade containers, hanging baskets, succulent combinations, and incorporating herbs, tropical plants, and more will be shared. Instructor: Samara Eisner, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6-7:30pm, Wednesday, August 21

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, August 14

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

608-246-4550
