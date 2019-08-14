RSVP for Summer Containers Walk
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Keep them thriving throughout the season. Designing sun and shade containers, hanging baskets, succulent combinations, and incorporating herbs, tropical plants, and more will be shared. Instructor: Samara Eisner, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6-7:30pm, Wednesday, August 21
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, August 14
Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden