press release: Come to the first ever outdoor Summer Fair @ Cedar Creek Settlement, in Historic Cedarburg, Saturday, June 26, 10-6 & Sunday, June 27, 11-5. The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement are home to charming boutiques, three restaurants and Cedar Creek Winery.

Cedar Creek Winery’s delightful Strawberry Blush Wine is the signature summer wine that smells and tastes like freshly picked strawberries. Visit the Winery’s booth for wine by the glass. The Courtyard Food Booths will feature grilled foods – including Strawberry Brats, nachos, beer, soft drinks, lemonade, strawberry shortcake and Cream & Crepe’s delectable desserts.

Enjoy lively music on stage both days, featuring Milwaukee’s premier bands, Livin’ the Dream, 12-4 on Saturday followed by the up-tempo sounds of Downtown Harrison, 4-6. On Sunday, 12-4, the fantastic sounds of the Bobby Way & the Fabulous Wayouts show band is back for their 38th festival with us!

At our Cedar Creek Marketplace we will have creative vendors displaying hand-crafted pieces, art, food, fashion, jewelry, antiques and collectibles.

Bring a lawn chair and come and celebrate our Summer Fair! Sponsored by the Independent Merchants of The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement

N70 W6340 Bridge Road at the corner of Washington and Bridge in Historic Cedarburg, 20 minutes North of Milwaukee off I-43. Free Street Parking.