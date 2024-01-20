Summer in the Snow: Paws for Preventatives

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Put on your snowsuit and come party like you are in a tropical paw-idise!!

  • Fundraiser for Shelter from the Storm with adoptable dogs to meet
  • Raffle basket fundraiser hosted by the Dog People Collective
  • Pandanas selling dog themed merch
  • Photo booth by Jewel Photography
  • Animal Hospital of Verona answering your questions about pet health, raising awareness about preventatives, raffling off prizes, and hosting paw print making activity
  • Paddy’s Patties food truck

Come celebrate summer in the snow at the Boneyard! Free admission for humans ($10 day pass for dogs).

Save time at the door with your dog by filling out our electronic waiver in advance. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver

Info

Fundraisers, Special Events
608-216-8865
