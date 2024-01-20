Summer in the Snow: Paws for Preventatives

media release: Put on your snowsuit and come party like you are in a tropical paw-idise!!

Fundraiser for Shelter from the Storm with adoptable dogs to meet

Raffle basket fundraiser hosted by the Dog People Collective

Pandanas selling dog themed merch

Photo booth by Jewel Photography

Animal Hospital of Verona answering your questions about pet health, raising awareness about preventatives, raffling off prizes, and hosting paw print making activity

Paddy’s Patties food truck

Come celebrate summer in the snow at the Boneyard! Free admission for humans ($10 day pass for dogs).

Save time at the door with your dog by filling out our electronic waiver in advance. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver