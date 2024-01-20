Summer in the Snow: Paws for Preventatives
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Put on your snowsuit and come party like you are in a tropical paw-idise!!
- Fundraiser for Shelter from the Storm with adoptable dogs to meet
- Raffle basket fundraiser hosted by the Dog People Collective
- Pandanas selling dog themed merch
- Photo booth by Jewel Photography
- Animal Hospital of Verona answering your questions about pet health, raising awareness about preventatives, raffling off prizes, and hosting paw print making activity
- Paddy’s Patties food truck
Come celebrate summer in the snow at the Boneyard! Free admission for humans ($10 day pass for dogs).
Save time at the door with your dog by filling out our electronic waiver in advance. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver
Fundraisers, Special Events