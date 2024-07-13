Summer Market
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Farley Center Summer Market with a Bee Tour with Beekeeper Patrick Norby at 4:00
Thank you to Visit Verona for co-sponsoring the summer markets with the Farley Center!
Come join us for our second Farley Center Summer Market in the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) at the Farley Center). Purchase some fresh vegetables, arts & crafts, food and gift items, listen to music and eat dinner at the summer market!
We are featuring our beekeeping program with a 4:00 tour by Farley Center Beekeeper Patrick Norby.
For interested vendors or community non-profits who want to participate, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org for more information. We have much space available at this time!
MUSICIANS:
3:15-6:15 Country Road PD/Daithi Wolfe and Prentice Berge
VENDORS: (Updated as we add vendors)
Farley Center Beekeepers/Patrick Norby and Matt Kersten
Los Abuelos Farley Farm/Juan Gonzales – FC Farmer
Jennica Skoug – FC Farmer
Rockin Highlands Farms /Greg and Reeny Reynolds
Merle’s Midwest Market./Peggy Kalscheur
Hemp Haven Farms, LLC/Joni Sayers
Blue Butterfly Healing & Organics /Becky Jo
Green Box Compost/Esai Ponce
Rainbow Fleece Farm/Patty Reedy
Bellebrook Botanicals/Monica Pastrana
Farley Center Beeswax Wrappers – Jeanne Meier and Volunteers
Perez Produce/Armondo Perez – Former FC Farmer
Piece of Mind Baking/Serenity McGhee
Flowers for Bees and Butterflies/Kerry Beheler
FOOD VENDORS
El Sabor De Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez – FC Farmer
The Sam’s Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham
ARTIST VENDORS
Sue Schuetz – Farley Center Land Artist
Drawings of Some Sort – Alex Hahn – New Glarus Artist
Becky Powers -Sauk City Potter
COMMUNITY TABLING
Farley Center/NPS Information Table (FC and NPS Board Members)
Wisconsin Food Forests/Emily Steinwehe
Urban Triage/Ruthanna Hutton- Okpalaeke
Ryan Funeral Home/NPS Board Member Brenda Emerson
VOLUNTEERS
Sue Schuetz
Ashley Webster – FC Board Member
Jacob Webster – NPS Board Member