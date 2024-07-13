media release: Farley Center Summer Market with a Bee Tour with Beekeeper Patrick Norby at 4:00

Thank you to Visit Verona for co-sponsoring the summer markets with the Farley Center!

Come join us for our second Farley Center Summer Market in the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA) at the Farley Center). Purchase some fresh vegetables, arts & crafts, food and gift items, listen to music and eat dinner at the summer market!

We are featuring our beekeeping program with a 4:00 tour by Farley Center Beekeeper Patrick Norby.

For interested vendors or community non-profits who want to participate, please e-mail programs@farleycenter.org for more information. We have much space available at this time!

MUSICIANS:

3:15-6:15 Country Road PD/Daithi Wolfe and Prentice Berge

VENDORS: (Updated as we add vendors)

Farley Center Beekeepers/Patrick Norby and Matt Kersten

Los Abuelos Farley Farm/Juan Gonzales – FC Farmer

Jennica Skoug – FC Farmer

Rockin Highlands Farms /Greg and Reeny Reynolds

Merle’s Midwest Market./Peggy Kalscheur

Hemp Haven Farms, LLC/Joni Sayers

Blue Butterfly Healing & Organics /Becky Jo

Green Box Compost/Esai Ponce

Rainbow Fleece Farm/Patty Reedy

Bellebrook Botanicals/Monica Pastrana

Farley Center Beeswax Wrappers – Jeanne Meier and Volunteers

Perez Produce/Armondo Perez – Former FC Farmer

Piece of Mind Baking/Serenity McGhee

Flowers for Bees and Butterflies/Kerry Beheler

FOOD VENDORS

El Sabor De Puebla/Reyna Gonzalez – FC Farmer

The Sam’s Elegant Team African Food/Amie Cham

ARTIST VENDORS

Sue Schuetz – Farley Center Land Artist

Drawings of Some Sort – Alex Hahn – New Glarus Artist

Becky Powers -Sauk City Potter

COMMUNITY TABLING

Farley Center/NPS Information Table (FC and NPS Board Members)

Wisconsin Food Forests/Emily Steinwehe

Urban Triage/Ruthanna Hutton- Okpalaeke

Ryan Funeral Home/NPS Board Member Brenda Emerson

VOLUNTEERS

Sue Schuetz

Ashley Webster – FC Board Member

Jacob Webster – NPS Board Member