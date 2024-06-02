Summer Market

Madison Refugee Union, Open Doors for Refugees and Jewish Social Services vendors featuring handmade crafts from around the world, 1-4 pm, 6/2, Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Road.

