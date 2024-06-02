Summer Market
to
Madison Refugee Union, Open Doors for Refugees and Jewish Social Services vendors featuring handmade crafts from around the world, 1-4 pm, 6/2, Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Road.
Info
Art Exhibits & Events
to
Madison Refugee Union, Open Doors for Refugees and Jewish Social Services vendors featuring handmade crafts from around the world, 1-4 pm, 6/2, Arbor Good Neighbor House, 2509 McDivitt Road.
ISTHMUS is © 2021 Isthmus Community Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA