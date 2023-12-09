Summer Osborne, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: SUMMER OSBORNE is an award winning American singer-songwriter who entertains audiences throughout the US and Canada with her magical brand of melodic and lyrically potent genre-jumping performances. She masterfully amalgamates the human condition, spirituality, truth, love and healing. When Osbornes kaleidoscope of music is infused with her charismatic stage presence and naturally humorous personality, every show leaves the listener wanting more.

Since deciding to focus on her musical career (performing and writing) full-time in 2009, Summer has remained on tour, doing shows at venues and festivals far and wide. Including the National Womens Music Festival and SXSW, and Pridefests all over North America.

Summer Osborne's only goal: to change the world by changing peoples minds about themselves she needs LOVE, MUSIC, and YOU.

Open Mic with Jori Costello

If you want to perform in the Open Mic send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com

Jori Costello is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, playwright, visual artist, and teacher based out of the Ozark Mountains in Fayetteville, AR. In her fifth decade of performing, Jori has been in several bands, choirs, been a solo performer, festival emcee, stage manager, dance DJ, and now in its 3rd year, the radio host for the womens music show, Go Sistah Go.

She is well known for her part in the nationally touring band, Big Bad Gina, with Renée Janski and Melodie Griffis, and in the art-rock duo, Jorian Oxygen which grew out of The Jori Costello Band. Her one-woman musical tribute, Songs of My Soul, has been featured at 7 regional festivals and venues. Collaborating with actor/director Jules Taylor, Jori has added soundscape, original music, music direction, and live performance for several Northwest Arkansas theatres. Jori teaches private lessons in multiple instruments, serves as a session staffer at Girls Rock Camp Madison, and is the creator of a summer camp music program.