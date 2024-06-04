Summer Pollinator Plant Sale

media release: ONLINE ONLY! Wisconsin is home to over 400 species of wild bees, and more than 120 species of butterflies. As the moon rises, over 1,500 species of moths awaken, ensuring round the clock pollination and these are just the more well-known pollinators! These tiny superheroes pollinate over one-third of our food, making their health and survival a critical component of earth’s ecosystem. Every little bit helps – don’t have space to dig in the dirt – create a pollinator focused container for your patio! Olbrich’s Pollinator Plant Sales offer a variety of perennials with plentiful amounts of nectar and pollen, making them very appealing to pollinator insects! Plant pickup is June 26.

$6 – Olbrich Sown - 3.25” compostable pot

$9-$12 – Pollinator perennial – 4.25” compostable pot

$18 – Milkweed 3-pack ('Gay Butterflies' variety) - 3.25”

$30 – Milkweed 5-pack (one of each variety) - 3.25”

Online sale begins June 4 at 10 a.m. Shop the Sale Here