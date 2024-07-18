Summer Shop & Stroll

media release: Get ready to experience the vibrant heart of Downtown Middleton at the much-awaited Summer Shop and Stroll event, returning July 18 – July 20, 2024. This beloved community tradition invites residents and visitors alike to discover the unique offerings of our local businesses while enjoying a festive atmosphere.

What to expect: There will be summer sales, trunk shows, food & drink specials, family friendly activities, live music, and more!

Participating Locations: BLAZE Fitness, BLUR Aesthetics, BREATHE Yoga, Chauette, Cloth & Metal, Compadres Mexican Restaurant, Diny's Jewelers, Grape Water Wine Bar, Journeyman, Little Gym, Little Pop Color Shop, Longtable Beer Cafe, National Mustard Museum, Peter Kraus Fitness, Rock Paper Scissors, Regal Find, Sober Social, Tradition, Village Green

Events & Activities:

7/19 @ 10 AM: Kids Parachute Playtime (led by Little Gym at SHG)

7/19 @ 11AM: Kids Art (led by Rock Paper Scissors at SHG)

7/19 @ 4 - 6PM: Music Bingo (SHG)

7/20 @ 9 - 10AM: Fitness on the Green (led by Peter Kraus Fitness & BREATHE Yoga at SHG)

7/20 @ 12 - 2PM: Glitter Tattoos & Caricature Drawings (Featuring Funny Faces at SHG)

7/18 - 7/20 @ 1 - 4PM: Kona Ice (will be downtown daily)

Live Music:

7/18 @ 7PM: Exit 6 (SHG)

7/19 @ 3PM: David Landau - Music for Kids (SHG)

7/19 @ 6 - 10PM: West on 12 (Capital Brewery)

7/20 @ 3 - 5PM: Haylee Espinoza (SHG)

7/20 @ 6 - 10PM: Madison County (Capital Brewery)

(SHG = Stone Horse Green outdoor music venue)

Whether you're a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, the Downtown Middleton Summer Shop and Stroll event promises something for everyone. We hope you will join in the fun! For more information and updates, visit: https://www.downtownmiddleton.com/events/summer-shop-and-stroll