Summer Soiree

media release: Join us for a summer party in the Prairie Garden and Underground! Discover fun inside the cave at your own pace and enjoy the subterranean ambiance while listening to live music! Make the most of your summer with this rare event of exploring the Driftless Area above and below ground.

Cave After Dark is an Adults-Only Event. Each event includes an after-hours cave experience, a free beverage, and live music. From 5:30 PM – 9 PM on June 24, 2023, this event is something you’ll really dig!