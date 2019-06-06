press release: June 6 to August 22, Thursday nights are family friendly at the Chazen Museum of Art this summer! Join us as we bring the museum outdoors for live music and adventures with art! Did we mention? It’s free!

June: Art in Nature

June 6, 3–6 p.m. Explore with UW Arboretum Naturalists: We’re kicking off Summer Spin by exploring nature! Create a nature journal and go on a nature walk through the galleries with a Naturalist from the UW Arboretum.

June 13, 3–5:30 p.m. In the Studio: think like an artist: Join us as we celebrate the exhibition opening of In the Studio. Design and build your own miniature art studio from found objects! Take a stroll through the new exhibition and play in our interactive gallery space!

June 20, 3–6 p.m. Summer Solstice Celebration: Celebrate the summer solstice by making art inspired by the sun. Shadow play, sun prints, and more await you!

June 27, 3–6 p.m. Artsy Animals: How many zebras does it take to fill a canvas? Find out as we learn about the animals that live in our galleries! Build animal habitats and nature installations while exploring our galleries on a quest for critters!

July: Print it!

Please note that there will be no Summer Spin on July 4 due to the holiday.

July 11, 3–6 p.m. Silkscreen Printing with special guests from Artworking: Meet artists from Artworking and silkscreen wearable works of art together! Bandannas and paper will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Feel free to bring a few materials (shirts, scarves, fabrics) you would like to print!

July 18, 3–6 p.m. Print Party: Create art using melty ice cubes and print with a variety of materials including veggies, bubble wrap, and stamps!

July 25, 3–6 p.m. Messy Prints: Roll up your sleeves and prepare to get messy as we print with shaving cream, and dye! We may even have a few surprise supplies!

August: Crafty Creations

August 1, 3–6 p.m. Musical Makers: Can you feel the rhythm? Craft musical instruments from recycled materials and enjoy a live musical performance from the Madison Area Ukulele Initiative. Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll!

August 8, 3–6 p.m. Cardboard Construction: Discover the endless possibilities of a cardboard box! Experiment with cardboard and tape to construct new worlds! If you build it… we’ll have fun!

August 15, 3–6 p.m. Surprise Supplies: Do you love surprises? We do! Come play and create with a unique and mysterious assortment of materials. You never know what you’ll get into!

August 22, 3–6 p.m. 2nd Annual Back to School Block Party: Bring the whole family to the Chazen for one last hurrah before school begins! Meet UW–Madison and community organizations as we play lawn games and make art! Jam out to live music and enjoy sweet treats! There is sure to be something for everyone!