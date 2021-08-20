media release: ARTS for ALL Wisconsin will hold a Summer Yard Sale on August 20 and 21 from 8AM to 1PM each day at the AFA Art Center on Madison’s Northside.

Thanks to the generous support of the Tikkun Olam Madison Fund, with a large gift that generated many more donations, we have raised $30,000 to transform our Art Center in Madison! The transformation will enable us to upgrade our facility and create an even more accessible and flexible space. We will also improve our virtual program infrastructure, enabling the Art Center to continue to reach beyond Madison and Dane County and engage with people across the state!

There will be all kinds of things for sale to make room for the upgrades, including tables, storage units, art supplies, office supplies, books, and more. Like always, we’ll have art for sale too. Now is the time to mark your calendars so that you get first dibs on the best stuff! As a bonus we are offering free shipping in our online sales merchandise shop August 20-22!

Please note this is only for our merchandise shop at artsforallwi.org/support/shop and does not apply to items purchased at the Yard Sale or online art sales.