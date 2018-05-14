RSVP for Sumptuous Containers Walk

press release: Colorful flowers and cold-hardy foliage plants grace Olbrich's containers and planting beds long before the danger of spring frost is over. These spring plantings also feature edible greens and early vegetables that are a welcome change after a winter of drab meals! Olbrich Horticulturist Erin Presley will explain the basics of planning and planting cold-hardy spring containers and showcase selected containers and plants during this delightful evening garden walk. Meet in the Lobby.

Tuesday, May 23, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: May 16

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 30-08