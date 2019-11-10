Sun Prairie Area Community Band

DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532

press release: The Sun Prairie Area Community Band is a volunteer organization that serves the community by providing musical performances in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and area communities. The SPACB is a concert band of musicians of all levels that plays a wide repertoire of music. The SPACB offers a friendly and relaxed atmosphere that unites its members through their common love of music, while striving for the highest level of musicianship. For more information on the Sun Prairie Community Band, visit our website at www.spacb.org

DeForest Library 203 Library St., De Forest, Wisconsin 53532
608-846-5482
