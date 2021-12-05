Sun Prairie Area Community Band & Sun Prairie Area Chorus

press release: The Sun Prairie Area Community Band (SPACB) invites you to celebrate the holiday season with us with a free, special concert!

Combined Christmas Concert with the Sun Prairie Area Chorus: Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 4:00 p.m., CHUMS (Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School) Auditorium, 220 Kroncke Drive, Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Area Community Band is a volunteer organization that serves the community by providing musical performances in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and area communities. The SPACB is a concert band of musicians of all levels that plays a wide repertoire of music. The SPACB offers a friendly and relaxed atmosphere that unites its members through their common love of music, while striving for the highest level of musicianship. For more information on the Sun Prairie Community Band, visit us on Facebook.