Sun Prairie City-Wide Parks Cleanup

media release: The annual all-city parks clean sweep will begin at 9am at Sheehan Park - West with a kickoff before participants will disperse to all parks in the city of Sun Prairie to collect garbage and debris. This community event is a tremendous opportunity for organizations, classes, churches, and other groups to adopt a park for the event and work together to clean litter. A signup will be available on this site for volunteers to sign up for each park in the city.

Saturday April 20, 2024

9:00am Kickoff at Sheehan Park - West (1357 Linnerud Drive/Across the Street from the Library)

9:30am Volunteers Disperse to City Parks and Sweep Each Park for Litter

12:00pm Dispose of Garbage & Pat Yourself on the Back!

**Kickoff event will happen rain-or-shine, but in the event of inclement weather, registrants can sweep their park when the weather clears.**

How to Volunteer:

Step 1: Sign up to help at the park(s) you like

Step 2: Set Your Alarm & Get Out of Bed

Step 3: Head to Sheehan Park West at 9:00am on Sat. April 20, 2024 for the Kickoff and to get trash bags

Step 4: Go to the park that you signed up to sweep

Step 5: Collect Litter/Debris/Trash

Step 6: Properly Dispose of your collection bag or return it to Sheehan Park West.