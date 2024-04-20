Sun Prairie City-Wide Parks Cleanup
Sheehan Park, Sun Prairie 925 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
media release: The annual all-city parks clean sweep will begin at 9am at Sheehan Park - West with a kickoff before participants will disperse to all parks in the city of Sun Prairie to collect garbage and debris. This community event is a tremendous opportunity for organizations, classes, churches, and other groups to adopt a park for the event and work together to clean litter. A signup will be available on this site for volunteers to sign up for each park in the city.
Saturday April 20, 2024
9:00am Kickoff at Sheehan Park - West (1357 Linnerud Drive/Across the Street from the Library)
9:30am Volunteers Disperse to City Parks and Sweep Each Park for Litter
12:00pm Dispose of Garbage & Pat Yourself on the Back!
**Kickoff event will happen rain-or-shine, but in the event of inclement weather, registrants can sweep their park when the weather clears.**
How to Volunteer:
Step 1: Sign up to help at the park(s) you like
Step 2: Set Your Alarm & Get Out of Bed
Step 3: Head to Sheehan Park West at 9:00am on Sat. April 20, 2024 for the Kickoff and to get trash bags
Step 4: Go to the park that you signed up to sweep
Step 5: Collect Litter/Debris/Trash
Step 6: Properly Dispose of your collection bag or return it to Sheehan Park West.