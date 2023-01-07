Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

press release: BABY BUMP BINGO (YET ANOTHER GENDER REVEAL FAIL)

Murder Mystery Dinner Theater

Auditions: 6 pm, 1/7-8, SPCT rehearsal barn, Sun Prairie. RSVP for time slot.

Performances: February 27, 28 and March 1, 6, 7, 8

SPCT's Murder Mysteries are largely scripted with lots of room to improvise and interact with the audience. This year the theme is a Gender Reveal Party where the mom-to-be doesn't want to know whether her child is a boy or girl. Throw in an ex-husband, three high school buddies, family dynamics and a mystic fortune teller, and what could go wrong ... other than the untimely death of one of the people at the party.

There's a cast of 8. Four women and four men.