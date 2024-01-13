Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

media release: Be part of the most thrilling night of mystery and drama in town!

Auditions: January 13 & 14 at 4 p.m. at the SPCT Barn (550 S. Bird St)

We're casting dynamic individuals to bring the characters of Prairie High's Class Reunion to life in an unforgettable murder mystery dinner theater production that will be performed at the Sun Prairie and Mount Horeb Buck & Honey's restaurants March 11 - 21.

Former class president Honeywell Jean is pulling out all the stops for the ultimate class reunion, but when FBI agent Eddie Engelberger makes shocking allegations, the night takes a dark turn. As a member of the cast, you'll be part of an immersive experience where the audience becomes detectives in this gripping whodunit.

There 4 roles for women and 4 roles for men, age 30 to 45, in the production. The show is largely scripted with plenty of room for improv between characters and while interacting with the audience.