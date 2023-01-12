Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

press release: RENT

Auditions: 6 pm on 1/12-13 and 2 pm, 1/14, SPCT rehearsal barn, Sun Prairie. RSVP for time slot

Performances: April 14, 15, 21, 22, & 23

Audition for a role in SPCT's spring 2023 production of Rent. Loosely based on Puccini's La Boheme, the musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young bohemians living in New York's Lower East Side. Struggling to survive and create, each of these young artists and musicians must learn to negotiate their dreams under the shadow of HIV and AIDS.

Roles include:

Roger - a struggling musician and former drug addict

Mark - a filmmaker and video artist

Tom - a computer genius and liberal professor

Benjamin - the landlord of Mark and Roger's apartment building

Joanne - a public interest lawyer and headstrong lesbian

Angel - the eccentric HIV-positive street drummer and drag queen

Mimi - An HIV-positive stripper with drug addictions

Maureen - An unpredictably zany performance artist

Ensemble of Homeless Men & Women; Junkies; Parents (Mrs. Cohen, Mr. & Mrs. Jefferson); Support Group (Steve, Gordon)

Due to the adult themes in the production, the minimum age to audition will be 16 years old (no exceptions). Preference will be given to adult actors. For those under 18, parent or guardian consent will be required. Roles and scenes for those under 18 will be limited.