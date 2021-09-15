Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Auditions

press release: Do you like to interact with an audience? Enjoy going off script? Like improv? Come audition for SPCT's The Case of the Straight Arrow. This is a murder mystery dinner theater show which will be performed at Buck & Honey's Sun Prairie restaurant.

A light-hearted homage to classic detective stories and theater noir, the show is largely scripted with lots and lots of room for improvisation.

Cast: 4 women & 4 men. Various ages. Auditions will consist of some improvisation games and cold reads of the script.

Audition Details:

September 15 at 7 p.m. or September 18 at 1 p.m., SPCT Rehearsal Barn in the Garage Shop, 550 South Bird Street, Sun Prairie

Rehearsal Details :

There will be nine rehearsals the evenings of September 22 (read through), October 14, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 25, 26, 27, and 28. The dress rehearsal will be Monday, November 1.

Performances :

November 2 at 6 p.m.

November 3 at 6 p.m.

November 4 at 6 p.m.

November 7 at 11 a.m. (brunch)

November 8 at 6 p.m.

November 9 at 6 p.m.

November 10 at 6 p.m.

Questions? Email Director Sandy Kintner : banjokintner@gmail.com

At this time, SPCT does not require production staff, cast, crew or volunteers to be vaccinated for COVID-19. SPCT will continue to follow current health mandates regarding the wearing of masks. Should guidance change to no longer require masks, SPCT encourages all participants to wear masks during auditions, rehearsals and when offstage. If county health mandates and restaurant policies allow, the cast will not be wearing masks during the dress rehearsal or performances. As such, those joining the cast or crew must be comfortable being near others, including audience members, who are not wearing a mask. SPCT respects it is every individual’s responsibility to decide which activities and behaviors they feel comfortable with for themselves and their family.