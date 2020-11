press release: THE CASE OF THE STRAIGHT ARROW: a one-act play performed online

Zoom auditions will be held for “The Case of the Straight Arrow” (Theatre noir reimagined) on November 22 and November 23. This is a one-act zoom play. The cast consists of 8 adult actors. The play will be performed live on January 21-23. Rehearsals will be 3 times a week Tues-Thursday. Go to https://www.signupgenius. com/go/10C0548AFAF2DA4FA7- auditions to schedule an audition. Auditions will consist of readings from the play and improv games. If you are unable to make any of these times, but would like to audition, please contact the director Donald C. Hart at Donald.c.Hart@gmail.com