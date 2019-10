press release:

Unusual, weird, and fun discoveries await that will make you the hit of your next costume party. Come explore an array of adult and child-sized costumes, accessories, dance outfits, trim, jewelry, old scripts, t-shirts, military paraphernalia, and more! Don't get caught in another store-bought costume this year.

Sunday, Oct 20 & Saturday, Oct 26

Noon - 3 p.m.

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Barn

550 South Bird Street