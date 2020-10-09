ONLINE: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Day

press release: Friday night marks the 50th anniversary of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's opening night. 50 years of inspiring community through the production of live theater. That's a lot of years and a lot of shows ... over 200 and counting!

In recognition of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's contribution to the Sun Prairie community, mayor Paul Esser issued a proclamation naming Friday, October 9, 2020 as Sun Prairie Civic Theatre Day. Unfortunately, we aren't able to come together to celebrate this jubilee in person. But, we hope you'll take a moment to raise a glass and join in some virtual celebrations.

POST YOUR MEMORIES

Share your memories of SPCT on social media. Post photos of SPCT productions, rehearsals and set builds ... backstage, onstage, meeting fans after the show. Make the post public, tag Sun Prairie Civic Theatre and use the hashtag #SPCT50.

JOIN THE JUBILEE CELEBRATION

Throughout the week, special memories of Sun Prairie Civic Theatre are being shared on the SPCT Facebook page and YouTube channel. Tune in for some special messages from SPCT alums who have gone on to professional Broadway careers. You can also find some fun facts and photos from the first 50 years.

TAKE A LOOK BACK AT 50 YEARS

Friday at 7:45 p.m., gather friends online and tune into the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre YouTube channel. And, watch the premiere of a special 9-minute video looking back at SPCT's 50-year history