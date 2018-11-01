Sun Prairie Community Expo

press release: Sun Prairie, Wisconsin will host the annual Community Expo and Job Fair Thursday, November 1st, 2018 from 3:00 to 6:30 pm at the new Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 S. Grand Ave. in Sun Prairie.

The event is free and open to the public, presented by the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce.

Attendees can enjoy:

·Over 50 businesses/organizations at the event

·Meet with companies that are hiring now

·Give-aways, food for sampling and purchase, and special promotions for attendees

·Exhibitors with handouts, information, prize drawings

·Connect with your community

·Business to business networking

Free parking, free entry. For a list of exhibitors and more information, visit the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce website at www.sunprairiechamber.com, e-mail spchamber@frontier.com or call 608-837-4547.